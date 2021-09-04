Insured Finance (INFI) Price Up 40.7% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $5.71 million and $187,134.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.