Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Sells 3,246 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

