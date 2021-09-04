Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $165,120.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

