Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $327,931.12 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $327,931.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

