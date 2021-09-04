Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Sells $63,724.32 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

