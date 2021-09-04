Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OTRK stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $229.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.