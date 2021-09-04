Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $416.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

