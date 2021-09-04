Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells C$10,638.00 in Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$10,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,596,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,162,460.47.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Raymond Heung sold 300 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$1,803.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Raymond Heung sold 3,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$20,468.00.

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.29.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

