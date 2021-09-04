Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells C$10,638.00 in Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$10,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,596,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,162,460.47.
Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Raymond Heung sold 300 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$1,803.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Raymond Heung sold 3,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$20,468.00.
Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.29.
Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.