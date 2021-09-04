Insider Selling: Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) EVP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KBAL stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

