Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $294,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $21,879,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.91.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

