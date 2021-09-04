Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $872,385.96 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,571,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

CARG opened at $29.92 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $137,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.