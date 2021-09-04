Insider Selling: Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CPRI opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

