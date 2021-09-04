Insider Selling: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CFO Sells 24,380 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 4,517,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

