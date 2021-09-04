Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $19,516.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $19,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in A10 Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

