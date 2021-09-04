Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00.

TXG stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.21. 523,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,105. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

