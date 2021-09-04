Insider Buying: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Acquires £51,980 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 453.40 ($5.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.22. Standard Chartered PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

STAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

