Insider Buying: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Acquires £51,980 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).
Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 453.40 ($5.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.22. Standard Chartered PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
