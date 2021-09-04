Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $842,394.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00.

OHI stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,492 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

