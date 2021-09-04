Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,674,400.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $26.75 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

