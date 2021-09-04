Insider Buying: GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Acquires A$269,084.64 in Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) insider Steven Gillard acquired 222,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,084.64 ($192,203.31).

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. GDI Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2,666.67%.

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

