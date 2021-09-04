Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 86.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 798,130 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 397,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

