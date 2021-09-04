Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Innodata stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Innodata has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 2.09.
In other news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,006 shares of company stock worth $464,910. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.
About Innodata
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
