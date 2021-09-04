Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Innodata stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Innodata has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,006 shares of company stock worth $464,910. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

