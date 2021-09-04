Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $200,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

