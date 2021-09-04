Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.11

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 10461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

