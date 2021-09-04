INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INDT. began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

