INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
NASDAQ:INDT opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
