IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.