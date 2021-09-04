IMC Chicago LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 48.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 206.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 44,170.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

Shares of XTL opened at $102.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.