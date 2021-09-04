IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of CZA opened at $94.97 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.