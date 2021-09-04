IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $71.09 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030 over the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

