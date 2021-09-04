Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $240,695.71 and $7,852.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

