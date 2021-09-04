Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

