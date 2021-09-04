Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $541,594.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00142965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00167503 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.12 or 0.07982168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,861.99 or 0.99722994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.74 or 0.00825465 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.