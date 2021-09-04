Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

