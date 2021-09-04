Homeros Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $21.04 million and $4.65 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00126049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00182128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

