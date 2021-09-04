Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $35.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMLP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.95 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

