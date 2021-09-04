Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.