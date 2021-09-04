HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $205.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day moving average of $190.86. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

