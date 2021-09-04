HighTower Advisors LLC Has $59.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,080 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $59,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

