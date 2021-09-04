HighTower Advisors LLC Has $44.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $82.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

