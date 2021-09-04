HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $55,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

