Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.