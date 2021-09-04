Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) versus Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Head to Head Comparison

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 7.61% 12.41% 7.74% Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $405.95 million 1.75 $11.94 million $0.38 77.29 Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Li-Cycle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

