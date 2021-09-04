Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Down 0.1%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 6,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.