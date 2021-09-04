HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.96

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.96 ($87.01) and traded as low as €72.98 ($85.86). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €73.30 ($86.24), with a volume of 280,468 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is €73.96 and its 200-day moving average is €74.02.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

