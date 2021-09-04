Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $163.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.06 million and the lowest is $158.60 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $629.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 150,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,392. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

