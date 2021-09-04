Head-To-Head Review: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.24 $27.40 million $3.30 10.25 Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 3.81 $225.77 million $1.20 18.92

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.39% 1.42% Sterling Bancorp 33.30% 8.56% 1.29%

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.