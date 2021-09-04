Head to Head Review: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 11 0 2.92

Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Sema4.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 13.61 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -90.71

Sema4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Sema4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

