Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Hartford Core Bond ETF accounts for 13.6% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned about 0.48% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $125,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,773,000.

HCRB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,587. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

