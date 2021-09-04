Hans Tung Sells 87,357 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40.

Shares of POSH opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on POSH. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

