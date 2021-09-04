Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $687,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.97. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

