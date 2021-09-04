Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

